Cebu Pacific to launch Masbate, Bangkok flights via MCIA in October

MANILA: Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) is launching Masbate and Bangkok routes via the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in October. Starting Oct. 2, travelers from Cebu can fly directly to Thailand via the Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Gokongwei-led airline offers daily between Bangkok and Manila and Clark. It will also launch three weekly flights between the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and DMK starting July 16. It will also launch three weekly flights between Cebu and Masbate, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning Oct. 25. "Cebu Pacific is excited to expand our Cebu hub with these new routes. This expansion aligns with our mission to provide accessible and affordable air travel for every Juan," CEB president Xander Lao said in a statement Wednesday. He added the carrier is committed to connecting more destinations and offering more choices. Travelers can book their tickets to these new routes for as low as PHP1 one-w ay base fare exclusive of fees and surcharges, from June 5 to 13. The promo applies for travel between Cebu and DMK from Oct. 2 to 25, and from Oct. 25 to March 29 for Masbate. Source: Philippines News Agency

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

