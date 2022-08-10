Cebu Pacific retimes, cancels 31 flights Tuesday

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) on Tuesday announced the retiming and cancellation of 31 flights, saying these are the affected flights during the memorial rites for former President Fidel Ramos.

Spokesperson Carmina Romero said a notice to airmen (NOTAM) restricting the movement from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. was issued for a planned showering of petals.

An advisory posted on its Facebook page showed the carrier has canceled 28 domestic flights, and has retimed three international flights because of the activity.

"We cannot reschedule all (the flights). We can only consolidate so much," Romero told the Philippine News Agency as to why CEB had to cancel flights instead of retiming them like these three:

• 5J273 Hong Kong – Manila New ETD 11:15 a.m. /New ETA 1:25 p.m.

• 5J188 Manila – Seoul (Incheon) New ETD 3:40 p.m. / New ETA 6:50 p.m. KST

• 5J189 Seoul (Incheon) – Manila New ETD 9:05 p.m. KST / New ETA 12:05 a.m.

The 28 canceled flights are:

• DG6041/6042 Manila – Coron – Manila

• 5J659/660 Manila – Tacloban – Manila

• 5J851/852 Manila – Zamboanga – Manila

• 5J641/642 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

• 5J483/484 Manila – Bacolod – Manila

• 5J963/964 Manila – Davao – Manila

• 5J453/454 Manila – Iloilo – Manila

• 5J553/554 Manila – Cebu – Manila

• 5J911/912 and 5J919/920 Manila – Boracay – Manila

• 5J643/644 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

• 5J621/622 Manila – Bohol – Manila

• 5J327/328 Manila – Legazpi – Manila

• DG6029/6030 Manila – San Jose – Manila

"As the situation remains fluid, other flight schedules may also be affected," the advisory read.

Meanwhile, as of 10:35 a.m., no other local carrier has issued an advisory if they have flights affected by the NOTAM

