﻿Cebu Pacific resumes Manila-Hong Kong flights

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced Friday afternoon the resumption of flights between Manila and Hong Kong after the latter lifted the ban on entry of passengers from several countries, including the Philippines.

In an advisory, CEB said it has resumed operating flights 5J 272 and 5J 114 bound for Hong Kong from Manila beginning April 1.

The carrier reminded passengers that only the following will be allowed to board the aircraft: Hong Kong residents; holders of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) passport or British National (Overseas) passport (with right of abode in Hong Kong); Hong Kong residents; individuals with Hong Kong document of identity.

Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) with Hong Kong work visas are considered Hong Kong residents, according to the advisory.

While non-residents will not be accepted on the Hong Kong-bound flights, the following are exempted from the restriction:

* passengers traveling from Mainland China, Taiwan, or Macao SAR and have not been to other countries or regions in the past 14 days

* diplomatic or official passport holders (subject to prevailing visa requirements)

* spouse and children of Hong Kong residents

* local government personnel performing official duties

* those holding new entry visa to work, study, establish or join in any business, or take up residence in Hong Kong

* personnel approved by the Hong Kong SAR government to carry out anti-epidemic work

Meanwhile, allowed fully-vaccinated passengers are advised to prepare the following documents

* Negative PCR-based nucleic acid test for Covid-19 conducted within 48 hours before the scheduled flight departure. The test report must show the name of the traveler and there must be documentary proof to show that the laboratory or healthcare institution is ISO 15189 accredited or is recognized or approved by the relevant authority of the government.

* Confirmation of room reservation in a hotel in Hong Kong for seven or 14 nights, in a designated quarantine hotel

* Recognized vaccination record issued by a healthcare institution or a relevant authority of the government of Hong Kong, the Mainland, or a country where its national regulatory authority is designated by the World Health Organization.

The Hong Kong government recognizes the “International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis” issued by the Philippine Bureau of Quarantine. VaxCertPH is also accepted.

CEB said travelers who have recovered from previous Covid-19 infection will be required to receive one dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 to be considered fully vaccinated.

