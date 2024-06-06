Cebu Pacific relaunches program for aspiring pilots

MANILA: Gokongwei-led airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) relaunched on Thursday its Cadet Pilot Program -- this time as a self-funded program but still guarantees jobs for successful aspirants. First launched in 2017 applying a study now, pay later scheme, CEB this year has partnered with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) to provide loan offers exclusively for the program. "We're thrilled to offer aspiring pilots the opportunity to become commercially licensed through the Cadet Pilot Program. This initiative will allow us to produce highly skilled pilots ready to provide safe, convenient, and reliable flights," CEB vice president for Flight Operations Samuel Avila said in a news release. Application forms can be accessed via the CEB's official communication platforms from June 7 to 13. All Filipino college graduates could apply and pay a PHP13,250 testing fee as they pass the pre-screening requirements. Based on CEB's website, 48 to 60 aspirants will be trained in a year. The carrier has partnered with Ai rworks Aviation, a Cebu-based flight training school, for this program which will run for 96 weeks. Candidates will be invited to a panel interview and those who passed will undergo medical assessment. Then, they will be scheduled to undergo these training phases: four-week aviation foundation course in Pasay City; study and train at the Airworks Aviation Academy and complete the 68-weeks basic flight training; 24 weeks of airline integration training in Metro Manila. Successful aspirants need to sign a bond with CEB, requiring them to render at least 10 years of continuous service to the airline. "During the 10-year period, an amount representing all expenses incurred by CEB for your Airline Integration training will be bonded commensurate to the term period of agreement," it said on the website. The airline said cadets will pay for the training fees associated with basic flight training up to the type rating training. Source: Philippines News Agency