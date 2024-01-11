Cebu Pacific pioneers electric buses at NAIA as part of going green

MANILA: As part of continuing efforts to sustainable initiatives, low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) has pioneered the use of electric buses to transport passengers to and from boarding gate and aircraft at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. CEB has 25 buses run by conventional fuel at the NAIA. Two leased electric buses joined the fleet via a ribbon cutting ceremony held Wednesday afternoon. "Our long-term goal is the complete transition to electric, zero-emission vehicles and equipment. However, there's no timeline yet," CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday. She said CEB is the only local carrier using electric shuttle buses in the country. The program was designed to provide insights into the real-world performance of electric buses, she added. "Cebu Pacific is expanding its decarbonization efforts beyond modernization of its aircraft. Integrating electric buses into our ground operations is a move in this direction. Through this approach, we aim not only t o reduce our carbon footprint but also to enhance the overall travel experience for our passengers,' CEB chief strategy officer Alex Reyes said in a statement. Last year, CEB started using electric vehicle shuttles for its employees to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable practices in the aviation industry. Romero said the employee shuttle service is currently exclusively available in Metro Manila. It can also be recalled that among local carriers, CEB has pioneered incorporating sustainable aviation fuel in its flights to reduce carbon footprint. Source: Philippines News Agency