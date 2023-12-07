Cebu Pacific Cancels Flights to Dipolog Amid Runway Repairs

Manila – Cebu Pacific (CEB), a low-cost carrier, has canceled its flights to and from Dipolog from December 8 to 17, due to ongoing runway repairs at the airport. The affected flights are 5J 703/704 and 5J 705/706 between Manila and Dipolog. The airline, prioritizing safety, stated in an advisory that operations will remain suspended until they have confirmed the runway's safety for landing and take-off.

According to Philippines News Agency, Passengers impacted by these cancellations have several options, as per CEB. They may avail themselves of additional recovery flights to Pagadian, rebook or reroute their tickets to flights bound for Ozamis or Pagadian (fare differences may apply for travel beyond 30 days from the original schedule), refund their tickets, or store the ticket value in a virtual CEB wallet. CEB has committed to providing updates to passengers with bookings beyond December 17, once the runway repairs are completed.