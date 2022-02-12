﻿Cebu never consulted DOH on unvaxxed traveler policy: Vergeire

The provincial government of Cebu failed to consult the Department of Health (DOH) regarding its latest measure to accept unvaccinated foreign tourists, which is opposed to the national policy that limits entry to fully jabbed leisure travelers.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Friday the Department of the Interior and Local Government would coordinate with the province to discuss the issue.

“Hindi po na-konsulta ang DOH hinggil dito sa panukala or protocol ng Cebu province regarding incoming travelers like foreign nationals (The DOH was not consulted regarding this measure or protocol for incoming travelers like foreign nationals),” she said in a media briefing.

“Mayroong protocol ang Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) na ating sinusunod na kailangan pong sundin ng local governments. Sa IATF po pag-uusapan lahat ito upang mabigyan ng kaliwanagan at siyempre DILG, of course, will coordinate with Cebu (The IATF has protocols that every local government must follow. We will discuss this at the IATF and DILG, of course, will coordinate with Cebu),” she added.

Vergeire reminded local government units that measures crafted by the pandemic task force must be implemented nationwide.

“Iyon pong mga binabalangkas na mga panukala or protocols ng IATF, ito ay isang mandato sa bawat isa sa LGUs natin na sumunod dahil kailangan ‘yong protocols natin ay ipatutupad (The policies that the IATF issues mandate all LGUs to follow because these protocols must be implemented) nationally so that we can continuously protect our borders and we can prevent further transmission of diseases,” she said.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia signed on February 9 an executive order allowing the entry of unvaccinated business and leisure travelers to the province beginning March 1.

The travelers, according to the order, need only to present a negative RT-PCR test result taken 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin, get swabbed upon arrival, and undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of their second RT-PCR result taken on the fifth day.

The national government, through IATF Resolution 160-B, allowed the entry of foreign tourists on February 10 but only those who are fully vaccinated.

Source: Philippines News Agency