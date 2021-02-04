Cebu LGUs urged to create programs for local tourism, trade

Local government units are encouraged to create programs that will promote domestic tourism and locally-produced products and services as a way to help the economy survive from the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis, a capitol official on Wednesday said.

Provincial Board member Glenn Anthony Soco said towns and cities in Cebu province should come up with messaging “necessary to raise awareness” to the residents and patronize local products and services.

“LGUs need to inspire confidence (of) the consumers and patrons that the businesses are already open and are willing to take in guests and provide the quality service Cebu is known for, while strictly observing the protocols set for and against the spread of Covid-19 or of its new variant,” Soco said in a statement.

He said the Provincial Board passed on Monday a resolution strongly appealing to all LGUs in Cebu and national agencies to intensify programs that will support the economy.

Soco said Cebu’s economy is dependent on tourism and hospitality service sectors which need support from the local residents to survive from the impact of the pandemic.

“The local government units and other relevant national agencies are likewise called upon to strongly temper its efforts in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, while equally formulating concrete plans and programs for its economy, its workforce and for the businesses to regain themselves and survive amidst the pandemic,” he said.

Soco cited the closure of some establishments after reeling from the effect of the lockdowns during the strict community quarantine last year.

He, however, expressed confidence the local economy can bounce back with the measures instituted by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia who has been leading the provincial government in reopening local tourism in different towns such as Oslob, the whale-watching capital in Cebu.

“It is alarming and at the same time an eye-opener that the economy should not take a back seat in the priority programs of the government despite the continued struggle against Covid-19 and the fear of the emergence of the new Covid strain or variant,” he added.