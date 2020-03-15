Cebu imposes curfew, strict travel control

The Province of Cebu will impose curfew in all towns and cities side by side with strict monitoring and control over the airport and seaports starting Tuesday (March 17) until the next 30 days, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said.

In a statement, Garcia said the curfew will begin every 10 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. the following morning.

By 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, all domestic flights will no longer be allowed to land at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and all seaports will be shut down to passenger travel.

“As we close our seaports to ingress of passengers, we are not prohibiting Cebuanos to go out of Cebu, but if they go out, they will not be able to come back in 30 days,” Garcia said.

The statement issued by the Capitol public information office said “immediately, however, passengers from Manila and Dumaguete City will no longer be allowed in Cebu.”

Those coming from Clark, Legazpi, and Cagayan de Oro will not be allowed entry starting 12:01 a.m. on Monday (March 16), it said.

“We can no longer stand idle when there is a clear and present danger,” Garcia said.

Free movement of cargoes shall continue, while passengers of international flights that will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine will now include Spain, she said. This is in addition to those who have passed by Iran and Italy, as earlier stated in an earlier executive order.

Garcia also said that classes are suspended up to tertiary level, adding that movie houses, cockpits, gyms, museums, cultural and sports centers will be closed while restaurants, cafés and bars shall close at 9 p.m.

“We are looking at a full 30-day mitigation period to ensure that we shall be able to prevent the entry, and hopefully, keep out the corona that is now spreading,” she said.

Policemen will be deployed in all airports and seaports to monitor arrivals and ensure strict implementation of the rules, she said.

They will also escort those who will be subjected to quarantine.

Garcia encouraged all religious leaders to practice social distancing in all their religious activities. She will be meeting with leaders of all religious groups on Monday.

