CEBU CITY: The chief of the weather bureau's Mactan station on Thursday warned the public that the prospects of low-pressure areas and localized thunderstorms were no reason to relax due to the persistent danger-level heat index. Engr. Alfredo Quiblat Jr., chief of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said based on the five-day forecast, Cebu island would have cloudy weather but remain humid. 'We'll have generally good weather, warm and mild with occasional cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rains, chances of thunderstorm due to easterlies/localized thunderstorms,' Quiblat told the Philippine News Agency. He warned that continued exposure to extreme heat is still dangerous. Cebuanos, he said, will continue to experience hot weather with an expected heat index of 38° to 40° Celsius in the next five days. In the forecast, the heat index is on the level of 'extreme caution' based on the level of the effect on human body classification, Quiblat said. Quiblat's warning came after PAGASA reported that one or two typhoons were likely to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the second half of May. Source: Philippines News Agency