Cebu ‘habal-habal’ driver yields P40.8-M shabu in sting ops

CEBU: A habal-habal (unregistered motorcycle taxi) driver yielded six kilograms of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP40.8 million in a sting operation by the Philippine National Police - Regional Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas Monday night. The operation in Sitio Arko Ali, Barangay Labangon here resulted in the arrest of Joey Iñego, 36, from Sibulan, Negros Oriental. Initial investigation showed that the suspect was included in the top 10 priority wanted list as he allegedly managed the supply chain of illegal drugs of an inmate in the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City. The police said the suspect can dispose of seven kilograms of illegal drugs every week throughout the Negros Oriental and Metro Cebu area. The police already have the names of the suspect's downlines for follow-up operations. Source: Philippines News Agency

