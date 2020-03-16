Cebu guv warns retail stores on overpricing

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Monday warned retail establishments in Cebu that have reportedly jacked up the price of their rice amid the public health emergency situation in the country.

“First of all, this is to address all retail stores selling basic commodities like rice, especially NFA (National Food Authority)-accredited outlets. I have received reports that some of you have taken advantage of the situation,” Garcia said in Cebuano during a press conference in her office at the Cebu provincial capitol.

Garcia specifically mentioned the town of Barili and the city of Carcar in southern Cebu where overpricing of rice supply was reported, but did not name the stores involved.

She assured the Cebuanos that there is supply of rice enough for three months, stressing that her executive orders imposing strict travel ban to Cebu does not prohibit entry of goods.

She said she had a talk with the NFA administrator in Cebu to ask that the release of rice be made enough for each retail outlet’s weekly withdrawal to prevent hoarding.

“I warned them. I will have them monitored through the LGUs (local government units) if there is any report at all that they are overpricing, I myself will recommend for the revocation of their business permit,” Garcia said.

The governor said she will call for an emergency meeting with the municipal and city mayors to address the reported overpricing of rice.

She said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has imposed price ceiling for essential commodities like medicines, canned goods, among others, and the Department of Agriculture (DA) for the rice supply.

She said an executive order will be issued to put in place a clear-cut policy against retail establishments who exploit the Covid-19 situation and use it to their advantage, adding that the Provincial Board will also pass an ordinance putting administrative sanctions against the violators.

Source: Philippines News Agency