Cebu guv seeks urban planner’s help in capitol transfer

The provincial government wants Architect Felino 'Jun' Palafox Jr. to be on board in the plan to transfer the Cebu Provincial Capitol from this capital city to Balamban town in the west, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said on Tuesday. Garcia said the world-renowned urban and environmental planner visited her on Monday to propose a tourism development masterplan for the province. She said she invited Palafox to help her in the transfer of the seat of the provincial government to the 17-hectare property in Cebu's ship-building capital, as the capitol has been planning to acquire more lots in the area. The provincial government is also planning to transfer regional offices of line agencies in Balamban as well. 'This is a legacy project. I hope we can work together,' Garcia said. The governor noted, however, the rate of professional fee for Palafox which may be a 'not-so-cheap business rate.' Palafox had worked as a master planner of the Ayalas and helped develop the Cebu Business Park here in the '80s. He also helped in transforming the desert town of Dubai into a city. Garcia's plan to transfer the capitol to Balamban was hatched in February last year, citing the move to bring development in the countryside amid the worsening traffic situation in the capital. Balamban is home to the companies Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Austal Shipbuilding Co., and Advanced Catamaran Composites Inc

Source: Philippines News Agency