Cebu guv says 200 capitol workers, teachers to get new homes

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Friday said more than 200 capitol employees and public school teachers will have a new home before the year ends. This developed as Garcia reported that the first phase of the provincial government's housing project will be completed in October this year. The first 210 units will be awarded to qualified workers in the provincial capitol and government school teachers in Minglanilla. 'This is another step forward. It will benefit the public school teachers and capitol's workers,' she said in Cebuano. The entire project which has a total land area of 73,836.57 square meters, including phase 1, stands to benefit about 400 employees of Cebu capitol and teachers from Minglanilla. Likened to a middle-end subdivision as the site development, including a road network, drainage system, and other amenities, costs PHP111 million, the Tunghaan Minglanilla Subdivision Project will be undertaken by a private contractor, SeventySeven Living Spaces, in a lot occupied by the Gawad Kalinga community. Each unit will have a floor area ranging from 100 to 212 square meters. According to John Galo, the developer's assistant manager, they cannot yet determine the price per unit as of this writing, as they are yet to re-apprise based on the current zonal value of the lot. But Paulino Talacay, business development manager of Pag-IBIG Fund here, said they will participate in the service caravan of the capitol this month to answer questions related to the Minglanilla housing project.

Source: Philippines News Agency