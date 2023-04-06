Cebu extends ban vs. pork from Negros until April 20

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has extended the ban on live hogs and pork products from Negros Island for another 15 days or until April 20 as the Cebu province continues to battle the African swine fever (ASF) virus in 12 localities, including this capital city. In an executive order (EO) issued Wednesday, Garcia also prohibited the entry of piglets and semen, apart from the live hogs and sows as well as products that contain pork. 'The Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Cebu Port Authority, Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority, and component cities and municipalities within the territorial jurisdiction of the Province of Cebu are called upon to monitor the strict implementation of this executive order,' the order said. According to the governor, there is a need to confer with the hog industry players, the mayors in Cebu, and the governors in southern and northern Negros Island provinces 'in order to come up with a common protocol against ASF, hog cholera, and other swine diseases.' Garcia invoked the 'general welfare' clause of Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code (LGC) in extending the ban on pigs and pork from Negros. She also cited the devolved functions of the province in terms of its role in agriculture, especially in preventing and controlling animal pests and diseases. 'Under Section 465 of the LGC, the Provincial Government has the power to adopt adequate measures to safeguard and conserve the resources of the province in coordination with the mayors of the component cities and municipalities,' she added. On Monday, the governor prohibited officials from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) from conducting testing for the ASF in Cebu and designated only municipal or city veterinarians or agriculturists to run the test. This after the agency made an advisory raising the number of localities where pigs tested positive for ASF to 12. According to BAI, ASF is now in Bogo City, Carcar City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Liloan, Mandaue City, Minglanilla, San Fernando, Sibonga, Talisay City, and Tuburan.

Source: Philippines News Agency