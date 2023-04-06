Cebu cops visit churches on Maundy Thursday

About a hundred police officers on Thursday pedaled their way to the different churches in Cebu province to ensure the safety and security of churchgoers who are holding the 'Visita Iglesia' and other Holy Week activities. Colonel Noel Flores, deputy director for operations of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Central Visayas, said the 'Bisikleta Iglesia' activity was part of the Philippine National Police's campaign during the holidays to ensure peace and order in the church vicinity. 'The objective of this activity is to foster camaraderie and physical fitness among our uniformed personnel. But most of all, to ensure peace and security in our churches during the Holy Week,' Flores said. For their first stop, the cops boarded the buses at Cebu South Bus Terminal here, where they talked to passengers on their way to their hometowns. The biker cops also visited churches including the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral. Meanwhile, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia led other local officials in the traditional 'Visita Iglesia' or church visitation in 21 parish churches in the south of Cebu province. Garcia's group first stopped at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Minglanilla town, the Easter Sunday 'Salubong' or 'Sugat-Kabanhawan' capital in Cebu. Thousands of Roman Catholic faithful are expected to flock to Minglanilla parish's plaza on Easter Sunday to witness the iconic encounter of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Risen Christ. Garcia also visited the parish church of St. Catherine of Alexandria in Carcar City, home to the famous chicharon or pork crackling and lechon (roasted pig).

Source: Philippines News Agency