Cebu City vet advises extra care for pets amid hot season

CEBU: This capital city's veterinary department on Tuesday advised pet owners and livestock farmers to take extra measures to prevent heat stroke for their household and farm animals amid the El Nin~o phenomenon. Jessica Maribojoc, head of the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries, said owners of short double or triple-coated breeds of dog are prone to heat stroke once exposed to a high-temperature environment, especially between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. She said dogs that could no longer bear the heat would display signs like, drooling or excess saliva flow. 'If you want to go out for vacation or excursion, do not bring your pets. Provide them with cold water as it will help lower their body temperature,' she said during the the Open Line forum here. Maribojoc reminded pet owners about the existing city ordinance that would penalize pet owners who would leave their dogs outside of their house for several days as it could lead to the pet's death due to heat stroke. She said a violator will b e issued a citation ticket that needs to be settled within five to seven days, otherwise a notice of warning will be sent by the City Legal Office. The city legal officer will then forward the case to the municipal trial court, which may slap fines between PHP2,000 and PHP5,000 or impose community service. Source: Philippines News Agency