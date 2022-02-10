﻿Cebu City to prioritize booster jabs for 3rd ‘Bakunahan’

The top health official here on Wednesday said recipients of primary doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine will be the priority target for the third run of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” on February 10-11.

In a virtual presser, Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) head, Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, said the Department of Health (DOH) has pegged the target number of individuals to be vaccinated during the two-day National Vaccination Days at 58,000.

During the nationwide vaccination activity, the city government will open 40 vaccination sites in clustered barangays, including the 11 fixed inoculation sites regularly administering Covid-19 jabs.

“We are all set for tomorrow (Feb.10). We have informed our volunteers on their assignments. Our forms have already been distributed to different vaccination sites that will participate in the Bayanihan, Bakunahan,” Ibones said.

He said the city government expects the help of barangay officials in setting up the pop-up sites and in disseminating information about the massive inoculation event.

Ibones commended the Cebu Medical Society headed by Dr. Minnie Monteclaro for providing volunteer medical front-liners who will man the inoculation desk as well as those who will assess individuals before and after administering the vaccine.

The CCHD and group of Monteclaro have conducted a series of meetings to prepare for the activity.

Ibones also cited the administrations of the Cebu City Medical Center, Chong Hua Hospital, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, and Cebu’s different nursing schools for providing the city with volunteer nurses, while the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. provided them with blood pressure apparatus.

To date, the city registered 1.06 million adults, 82,512 children and teenagers aged 12 to 17, and 6,542 children aged five to 11 who are seeking inoculation.

“We encourage those who have received their primary doses to visit any of their vaccination sites tomorrow (for them) to get their booster shot,” Ibones said.

Source: Philippines News Agency