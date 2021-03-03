Cebu City still requires swab test for travelers

To bring down the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, Mayor Edgardo Labella on Tuesday said they will continue to ask travelers to undergo a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test before their trip to this city.

“It is best to require RT-PCR test results. This is to protect the health of our people in the City of Cebu,” Labella said in a radio interview.

Labella said the city is a “place where people converge from different islands in the Visayas and in Northern Mindanao,” thus the need to impose health protocols to those who would want to visit here.

He said there is no need to issue another policy that will spell out the need for travelers to present their swab test results upon arrival, stressing that such requirement has been included in an existing executive order.

He said the continued rise in Covid-19 cases in the city has forced officials to continue enforcing the swab test result requirement even if the provincial government of Cebu already decided to forego with such requisite before entry.

As of Monday night, the Department of Health (DOH)-Central Visayas case bulletin said this city has 160 new Covid-19 cases with nine deaths and 84 new recoveries.

It said that the city now has 3,043 total active cases, 13,911 total recoveries, and 738 recorded deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March last year.

DOH-7 chief pathologist and Covid-19 regional spokesperson Dr. Mary Jean Loreche earlier recommended the submission of RT-PCR test results by travelers whose official destination is this capital city and the neighboring highly urbanized cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue.

Loreche’s recommendation came after Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia announced last week that the provincial government would no longer require travelers to any localities in the province to present a swab test result upon arrival. The province only requires a medical certificate from a physician stating that the person is not suffering from Covid-19 symptoms.