Cebu City reimposes liquor ban

The city government here is set to implement anew a liquor ban in public places and restaurants starting Wednesday (February 3).

This, after establishments including restaurants failed to observe the limit of serving two bottles of alcoholic beverage per customer.

“A spike in Covid-19 cases has forced the city government to make this difficult decision of reimposing a liquor ban throughout Cebu City,” Mayor Edgardo Labella said on Tuesday when he issued Executive Order 117.

Labella said the police have observed that there were people who abused the city’s lifting of liquor ban which was imposed for six months until October last year.

He said buying and serving of alcoholic beverages at establishments are now banned.

Establishments that are serving liquor such as bars, nightclubs and beerhouses are still not allowed to operate.

The mayor has also urged the City Council to pass an ordinance that will impose stiffer penalties to liquor ban violators.

He said the city government has the authority to revoke the business permit of establishments that will violate the liquor ban and they may even face charges.

Labella pointed out that the ban will continue to be in effect even as the city is under modified general community quarantine, saying this is one of the proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases here.

“If things will go better, maybe we will relax somehow but considering the spike we’re experiencing currently we really have to find measures to mitigate the impact,” he said during a virtual press conference.