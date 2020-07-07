Cebu City private hospital nurses to get cash aid, insurance

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu on Tuesday announced that nurses in private hospitals admitting coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients here will each get a PHP10,000-monthly incentive from the city government and PHP2-million life insurance from San Miguel Corporation.

Cimatu met with the nine private hospital operators to boost their morale following reports that many of the medical front-liners have been exhausted due to numerous admissions of Covid-19-infected cases.

He said Mayor Edgardo Labella promised during their meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) that the city government will shoulder the PHP10,000-incentive for each the private hospital nurses on top of their PHP15,000-salary.

“As far as the morale is concerned, I asked from our regional director of DOH (Department of Health) how much is a newly hired nurse receiving in government hospitals. He said PHP28,000 per month. I asked the private hospitals here how much (they receive), they said PHP15,000 a month. So, medyo mataas and (seemingly high is the) discrepancy. And this is one of the reasons why our nurses in the private hospitals ay medyo hindi naman nagtatampo pero malungkot siyempre pare-pareho naman ginagawa namin (they seemed to be not grumbling but they are sad because we do the same job),” Cimatu said during a briefing.

Apart from the incentives, the Environment chief also promised to send more N95 masks to the medical front-liners in private hospitals.

“I was informed by deputy implementer in Cebu, General (Melquiades) Feliciano that based on the report coming from IATF chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., that Mr. Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corp. is giving life insurance for all 5,000 workers in the hospitals worth PHP2 million each,” Cimatu said.

He described the offer of Ang as a “welcome incentive for those who are working in the hospitals”.

Cimatu also said there is currently availability of 569 beds and 77 intensive care unit beds in all nine private hospitals.

“This is still crucial or critical. For the moment, we are looking (for) some possible increase in case our private and public hospitals will be overwhelmed if madagdagan pa (more) cases (will emerge),” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency