Cebu City preps for dry spell; public warned vs. heat stroke

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)-Mactan Station on Wednesday said it observed a rising heat index in Cebu the past few days, advising the public against prolonged exposure under the scorching heat of the sun as it may cause heat stroke. In an interview with the Philippine News Agency (PNA), PAGASA-Mactan head, Engr. Alfredo Quiblat Jr. said the bureau recorded a heat index ranging from 32 to 39 degrees Celsius (°C) this March, the highest at 39 °C, felt on March 25. PAGASA said Cebu sizzled at 36 and 37 °C on Monday and Tuesday. It is expected that the heat index would again reach 39 °C by April 3, Quiblat said, also denying a report that the province had already experienced a heat wave. According to a heat index chart of the Department of Science and Technology, 39°C falls under the 'extreme caution' classification, which may cause heat cramps and exhaustion and continuing activity may lead to heat stroke. He also advised the public to be wary of the high temperature between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 'As much as possible, do not go outside if you don't have important things to do. Drink plenty of water. Don't drink alcohol, tea, or soft drink as it will contribute to dehydration,' Quiblat said. As PAGASA disclosed that there would be a 55 percent chance that a dry spell might hit Cebu not later than July, the Cebu City government has already allocated PHP200 million to cushion the impact of the El Niño phenomenon on the agriculture sector. The budget will fund the Department of Agriculture's program for the 28 agricultural barangays in the upland area here to benefit 12,000 farmers. On Tuesday, the Cebu City Council passed a resolution declaring a state of preparedness against possible effects of the dry season on the city resident.

Source: Philippines News Agency