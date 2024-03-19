Cebu City police to augment security forces in religious sites

CEBU: The Cebu City police will increase the presence of security forces in Roman Catholic churches and pilgrim sites during Holy Thursday and Good Friday, a police official said Tuesday. Lt. Col. Janet Rafter, Cebu City Police Office deputy director for operations, said police personnel, an augmentation force from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and civilian force multipliers would secure Tabor Hills in Barangay Talamban and Good Shepherd in Banawa, Guadalupe. The two pilgrim sites are favorite destinations for Catholics who want to pray the Stations of the Cross and reflect on the Passion of Jesus Christ. Apart from religious sites, the police will also augment their forces in terminals, ports, and other destinations. 'We have already instructed our commanders to engage the barangays but based on our previous experience, we did not have a problem with the force multiplier as they are helping the police,' Rafter told reporters. She did not state the exact number of security forces to be deployed du ring the Holy Week. However, Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare confirmed that the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 (Central Visayas) would deploy about 6,000 personnel to help maintain peace and order during Lent. Pelare said the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard would send their contingents to help the police secure the region during the Holy Week. Source: Philippines News Agency