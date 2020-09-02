Cebu City police seizes P6.4-M ‘shabu’ from 2 ‘drug mules’

Authorities here nabbed two men and seized about PHP6.4-million worth of illegal drugs in a joint buy-bust operation in the coastal village of Suba shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said.

Maj. Randy Caballes, chief of the CCPO’s Criminal Investigation Branch, said intelligence operatives coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 (Central Visayas) in conducting the operation along Garfield Street, which resulted in the arrest of Marvin Enriquez, 35, a resident of Barangay Suba, and Jason Galan Cabellon, 35, of San Jose Village, Barangay Tisa here.

The two were suspected to be drug mules operating in Suba.

Caballes said confiscated from the suspects were 937.6 grams of suspected shabu valued by the Dangerous Drugs Board at PHP6,375,680.

He said the two could reportedly dispose of up to 3 kg. of shabu within a week.

For every successful transaction they make, the suspects got PHP25,000, the police said.

The two were detained at the CCPO, facing charges for violating Section 5 (sale, trading, delivery, or distribution of illegal drugs) of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency