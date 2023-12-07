Cebu City, Philippines – Cebu Governor Plans to Boost Sports Tourism with Golf

Manila – Governor Gwendolyn Garcia of Cebu announced plans to integrate golf into the province's tourism strategy. This decision follows a meeting with tourism officials, including Undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao and Golf Tourism Director Lyle Fernandez Uy, to discuss an upcoming golf event in Cebu. The initiative was inspired by the recent Philippine Golf Tourism Summit in Taguig and aims to establish golf as a new tourism brand for the Philippines.

The inclusion of golf in the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo program, known for offering a comprehensive cultural experience, could enhance the appeal of Cebu's world-class golf courses, particularly in Liloan and Medellin. Tourism officials have recognized the potential of this combination to attract both local and international golf enthusiasts. Uy noted the possibility of merging golf tourism with Cebu's rich countryside heritage, culture, and culinary offerings. The recent southern heritage trail event in Cebu, attended by over 400 visitors, including Korean officials and tourism executives, showcased the region's hospitality and historic Roman Catholic churches.