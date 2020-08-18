Cebu City Muslims to mark Islamic New Year sans gathering

Muslims here will celebrate the Islamic New Year on Thursday without community gathering, in compliance with the city-wide general community quarantine (GCQ) measures.

Dr. Ijoden Saripada Mamacol, executive director of Cebu City’s Office of Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Cultural Communities (OMAICC), said August 20 will be a big day for all the Muslims worldwide as they celebrate Amun Jadid or the Islamic New Year.

“This will be our first month of our Hijri calendar (Islamic calendar). The month itself is called Muharram and its our Islamic New Year,” Mamacol told the Philippine News Agency in a message on Tuesday.

Mamacol said Aug. 20,2020 is the 1-Muharram-1442 of the Islamic calendar.

He said Muslims greet each other during the celebration with “Kul aam wa anatom bekhayr” (I wish you well on this occasion every year), to which one replies “wa anta bekhayr” (and I wish you to be well as well).

“On how we celebrate our Amun Jadid, we don’t have grand festivities unlike the Eid’l holidays. On the occasion of Amun Jadid, it is a time of joy and gathering with loved ones, families and friends,” he said.

But because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) threat, Mamacol said Muslims in Cebu will celebrate their new year without community gathering.

He urged his fellow Muslims to “perform prayers and pray to Allah to bless us and bring the best for the coming year” in limited number of people in the light of the minimum health and safety standards set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The Muslim leader also urged Islam believers to follow the protocols set by the executive order of Mayor Edgardo Labella with regard religious gatherings.

However, Muslims, he said, can spend time with their families while at home and celebrate their special day on Thursday.

“We also have rituals including fasting by some Muslims, we spend time with family and eat together just like other feasts, and usually people in the community gather and share food. But unfortunately, with this health crisis, we don’t have community gatherings,” he said.

As part of the celebration, Mamacol said his office distributed relief goods to Muslim families from both the Maranao and Tausug or Khidmat families.

During the Ramadan from April 24-May 24 this year, Muslims celebrated the holy month without congregational prayers and gathering in their masjid (mosque) due to quarantine protocols. They performed their “tarawih” prayer at home.

Source: Philippines News Agency