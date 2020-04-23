Cebu City mayor extends ECQ until May 15

The enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in this city will be extended until May 15, not May 30 as earlier announced by Mayor Edgardo Labella.

In a clarificatory statement on Thursday, Labella said he will be issuing an executive order on the extension of the ECQ next week.

The ECQ is supposed to end on April 28, but Labella announced during Wednesday’s press conference at the city hall that he was extending it in the “light of the increasing number of individuals found positive of coronavirus disease (Covid-19)”.

“There is a need to extend our ECQ in Cebu City as Covid-19 cases continue to rise due to the fact that we have been doing targeted, massive testing or residents in the barangays, where there are positive cases,” he said, adding that he based the decision on the recommendations of health experts in the city.

He said the increasing number of Covid-19 cases being reported has caused “concern and worry for all of us”.

“We have been hoping for the best, but at the same time, expecting the worst that could happen in order for us to be prepared in addressing this pandemic,” the mayor said, adding that what the city government “needs right now is the full cooperation of everyone as we continue to fight this invisible enemy”.

Labella urged the city residents to religiously follow city government-mandated protocols and safety measures, and further directed them to stay at home, observe proper hygiene, and pray for the safety of everyone

