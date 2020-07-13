Cebu City gets aid from House of Representatives

The House of Representatives donated on Monday to the city government here personal protective equipment (PPE), face masks, vitamins, laptop computers as well as financial assistance.

Mayor Edgardo Labella received from Cebu’s 7th District Rep. Pablo John Garcia 2,000 pieces of PPE, 200 non-contact infrared thermometers, 10 Lenovo laptop computers for contact tracing and data gathering, 200 boxes of Vitamin C and Zinc for the barangay front-liners and 50 packs of Ziplock, all worth PHP2.5 million.

The House of Representatives also donated a check worth PHP1 million to the city government.

Garcia, 5th District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco and Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco delivered to Labella the medical supplies donated by the lawmakers.

“The leadership of the House of Representatives, led by our beloved Speaker, Alan Peter Cayetano, turn over the House’s help to the City of Cebu not only in this collective fight against the Covid-19 (coronavirus diseases 2019) menace and also in order to help rebuild lives and livelihood that have been shattered by the disease,” Garcia said during the simple turnover rites at the City Hall.

Garcia said the donations are “to equip the front-liners in Cebu City in the collective fight against Covid-19”.

He thanked Labella for his efforts in combatting the deadly viral disease, saying the House speaker supports the city government in its fight against coronavirus.

“The Speaker (Alan Peter Cayetano) will do what he can to mitigate the effect of quarantine restrictions in Cebu City to the livelihood of our fellow Cebuanos. We are hoping that these donations would be put to optimal use. We hope that the PPE sets help protect our medical front-liners from contracting the disease,” Frasco said.

Frasco also said the House leaders are working hard to “to pass stimulus measures that can help our country bounce back and adapt to the new normal”.

Labella thanked Cayetano for the donations while recalling how the House leader showed his concern for the Cebuanos in the past crises like the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu and Bohol in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Marcos Law Office and private courier corporation J&T Express handed over 200,000 surgical face masks and 10,000 Food and Drug Administration-approved rapid diagnostic test kits to Labella.

Source: Philippines News Agency