﻿Cebu City fire trucks on standby in crowded neighborhoods

The Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) will have their trucks within reach in densely populated areas as the nation marks Fire Prevention Month.

At least six fire incidents have been recorded here since March 1, according to Senior Fire Officer 2 Wendell Villanueva, CCFO information officer, during a presser at the Cebu City Hall on Monday.

The latest happened along Don Pedro Cui Street in Barangay San Antonio, near the Sunstar Publishing Company.

He underscored the importance of clearing the roads of obstruction, especially those which still have debris left from December’s Typhoon Odette.

Residents should help firefighters penetrate the interior areas hit by fire by clearing the roads of the blockade and obstructions, he added.

Mayor Michael Rama said the best way to prevent fire incidents from spreading is to make fire trucks readily available.

“Talking about vigilance, we are urging the residents to be extra cautious in their homes. It’s Fire Prevention Month, the weather would have been cold, but we have a series of conflagration in the city,” Rama said during the briefing.

He advised residents to keep matches, lighters, lamps, candles, and flammable items away from the reach of children and pets.

He reminded to always switch off lights and turn off appliances and gadgets if they are not in use.

“Avoid multiple outlets and have your house wirings checked,” he added.

As many fire incidents are also blamed on improper handling of flammable stocks in the kitchen like liquefied petroleum gas tanks, Rama advised conducting periodic checks on stoves, gas ranges, burners, and even traditional kitchen gadgets.

“Never leave your kitchen when (you are) cooking. Avoid smoking at home, much more leaving your burning cigarette,” Rama said. “Educate everyone at home, including your children, about fire prevention. Teach them how to put out a fire, and prepare nearby a functioning fire extinguisher or some sand in a bucket that could help put out fire”.

