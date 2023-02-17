Cebu City embarks on massive greening, beautification project

CEBU CITY: The Cebu City government on Friday embarked on a massive greening and beautification project, marking the start of the capital’s efforts to pivot into a green, smart and livable place, and adopt a development similar to Singapore.

The project was spearheaded by Mayor Michael Rama, who led Cebu City Hall employees in a simultaneous massive tree-planting activity at the South Road Properties, along with workers from the 80 barangays here that participated in the launching of the “Kuyog Ta! Panindot Pahapsay sa Palibot” (Together! Beautification and clean-up in the surrounding).

The mayor encouraged Cebuanos to support the effort to plant as many trees as the city can have to provide shade to pedestrians.

“When you do tree-planting in some open spaces, do it by heart. We need every hand available in planting and nurturing the trees so that they grow and provide fresh shade for all,” Rama said.

He said the massive beautification project also includes the reforestation of the 22 upland villages of Cebu City to bring back the rural biodiversity in the mountain areas that was eventually destroyed amid extensive urbanization.

The effort, he said, also includes establishing parks and playgrounds in the city’s 80 barangays where people can have their morning exercise or resting time in the afternoon.

Rama said Cebuanos will be asked to help the city government in the landscaping, clean up, repainting, maintenance and development of public parks and playgrounds.

Apart from the massive city-wide tree planting, the mayor also advocated the conversion of open spaces into agricultural gardens where people can grow their own food.

“We will start initiating our best efforts to transform the city into nature-driven integrated pockets of natural spots across the 80 barangays,” Rama said.

The massive beautification project is also part of Cebu City's 86th Charter Anniversary which will be celebrated on Feb. 24.

Source: Philippines News Agency