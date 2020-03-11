Cebu City cops probe source of huge shabu supply

The city police here is now investigating the source of illegal drugs confiscated from two traders arrested in a waterfront village here that has reportedly lured new players to engage in the illicit activity.

Maj. Jomar Pomarejos, chief of the Cebu City Police Station 3, said the drug pushers previously arrested claimed their supply of shabu came from Barangay Tejero, this city.

The police wanted to verify the information after the arrest of Thomas Florita Circujano, 31 and Reynaldo Ygot Capangpangan, 37, in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Cebu City Police Office and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency at Sitio IKP, Villagonzalo 1, in Tejero village, Monday afternoon (March 9).

The police believed the two suspects are part of a larger drug syndicate in Metro Cebu identified as the Ygot drug group, that has been tagged by the authorities as source of huge supplies of shabu.

Pomarejos said the operatives seized from Circujano and Capangpangan more than a kilo of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP7.2 million.

Also seized from the suspects was a .9mm pistol and magazine loaded with four rounds of live ammunition.

According to Pomarejos, the police conducted a week-long surveillance on Circujano.

Circujano, the police said, was able to dispose 50 grams of shabu every week after allegedly distributing them to new players.

Pomarejos said Circujano was the original target of the buy-bust but also arrested Capangpangan who was in the area when the operation happened.

The police chief said Capangpangan can dispose of up to 300 to 400 grams of shabu per week. He was listed at the Regional Police Office (PRO) in Central Visayas as a regional high-value target.

