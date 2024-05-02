The cheap market and school feeding program of the provincial government here will receive 5,000 bags of rice from the National Food Authority (NFA), an official said on Thursday. Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said NFA acting Administrator Larry Del Rosario Lacson paid her a visit on Tuesday and promised to support the governor's programs, particularly the Sugbong Merkadong Barato and Sugbo School Feeding Program. The Sugbong Merkado is a pop-up market akin to Kadiwa ng Pangulo, offering NFA rice at PHP20 per kilo to Cebuano indigent beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the school feeding program benefits 878,619 kindergarten to Grade 12 learners enrolled in 1,494 public schools provincewide. 'NFA's commitment to providing rice for essential programs of Cebu province reflects a shared goal of promoting the welfare and development of the Cebuano masses,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency