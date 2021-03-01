Cebu Chamber launches online marketplace

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has launched its web-based marketplace app to help its members reach a wider market through the online space.

CCCI president Felix Taguiam said Chamber members are the initial traders in the web app (cebuchambermarketplace.ph), where the public can choose from a wide range of goods and services from Cebu homegrown companies.

“The CCCI Marketplace App is a web-based, e-commerce platform that allows online purchases of goods and services including payments at the comfort of your homes,” he said during the chamber’s general membership meeting late Friday, during which the app was publicly unveiled.

Taguiam said the app helps member companies of the chamber “to seize more opportunities by enhancing change and to be digitally competitive.”

It also allows member companies to do business with each other.

“The app is developed with the Cebuano ingenuity to create defining business-to-business solutions, grow business and make people’s lives better and later, will expand to all,” he said.

Among the products sold in the online marketplace include food, clothing, hardware goods, and electronics.

Taguiam said 20 companies have initially joined the web app, which is still in the pilot stage.

He urged other members to also make their way online, as the business community here pivots to digitalization amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency