Cebu Chamber bags global award for Covid-19 initiatives

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) announced on Thursday it has bagged the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) Hero Chamber of the Year award during the 4th annual APAC Chamber of Commerce Awards by Glue up.

The Awards recognizes and honors chambers in the Asia-Pacific region that have shown remarkable leadership and have built a strong culture of innovation in their organizations in the face of adversity during an extremely challenging year for the whole humankind.

The winners were announced Wednesday by Glue up, a leading engagement software for chambers.

The CCCI was recognized for its joint efforts with the government, non-government organizations, and the society in the fight against Covid-19.

According to Glue Up, the “Covid-19 Solidarity Fund & Initiatives” and the “Project Balik Buhay” (PBB) spearheaded by CCCI were highlighted as the best projects of the chamber.

“Impressive leadership and proactivity shown during the pandemic by implementing relevant and practical solutions, positioning the chamber as a valuable force for effective management,” Sid Peimer, executive director of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

The chamber’s Covid-19 fund drive donated PHP5 million worth of personal protective equipment gowns, face shields, and medical supplies to front-liners and distributed relief goods for affected families.

The PBB, a joint project with the government, provided a well-coordinated multisectoral plan that calibrated the opening of work based on risk and impact guidelines under general community quarantine while taking measures to help the health system cope as cases continued to rise.

“We want to highlight the winners’ immense impact on chamber success as they continuously contribute to the growth of communities across the Asia Pacific despite the regional and local impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am pleased to extend my congratulations for their positive contributions that are truly deserving to be held in high regard,” Glue Up chief executive officer and co-founder Eric Schmidt said.

All nominations for the award were evaluated by a judging committee, consisting of worldwide senior-level chamber experts.

Other winners for the APAC Awards are the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (Large Chamber Of The Year Award; Excellence In Technology & Innovation Of The Year Award); Swedish Chamber of Commerce Singapore (Small Chamber Of The Year Award; Best Community Engagement Program Of The Year Award; and Best Virtual Event Of The Year Award).

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (International Chamber Of The Year Award); Ayr Chamber of Commerce (Local Chamber Of The Year Award); Tatum Albertine, Executive Director, American Chamber of Commerce Myanmar and Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei, CEO, The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (Executive Of The Year Award); and Adam Castillo, Governor, American Chamber of Commerce Myanmar (Rising Star Of The Year Award).