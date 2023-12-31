Cebu archbishop offers New Year’s Day message of hope, thanksgiving

CEBU CITY: The head of the Roman Catholic Church in Cebu on Sunday urged the faithful to be guided by the lessons of 2023 and to hold on to hope while having a thankful heart in welcoming the new year. 'I am hoping you'll learn all these things to make your new year easier. It's better to start the new year with lessons learned from your experiences," Archbishop Jose Palma said in his New Year's message. 'Without fear, the New Year will begin because Emmanuel is with us… We are not sure what will happen to us in the future, but we are sure who holds the future," he said. "Let's entrust our faith in God who holds the future that carries good plans for each of our lives.' The 73-year-old prelate reminded the 4.6 million baptized Catholics in the Archdiocese of Cebu that the new year is also a celebration of the Virgin Mary, the mother of God. 'Let's turn to the Virgin Mary with the prayer that we will be guided by the will of God in our lives,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency