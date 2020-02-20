Cebu anti colorum ops net 2 drivers using unregistered app

The ongoing crackdown on colorum vehicles in Cebu has netted more private cars used as transport network vehicle service (TNVS) utilizing ride hailing apps that are not registered with the government.

Eduardo Montealto Jr., regional director of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB 7), said the operatives apprehended on Thursday two private car drivers without proper documentation.

He said the drivers of these vehicles use the ride hailing app inDriver which has not applied for accreditation with the LTFRB to engage as transportation network company (TNC).

On Feb. 19, the joint ACO (anti colorum operation) of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG 7) and LTFRB 7 apprehended the two colorum TNVS inside a mall in Mandaue City, he told Philippine News Agency (PNA) in a message.

Since inDriver is not one of the accredited TNCs in Cebu, he said the two drivers are engaged in colorum operation and will be penalized as they are without authority or a certificate of public convenience (CPC).

He also said on Feb. 13, an anti colorum operation resulted in the apprehension and subsequently impounding of two units of Innova using non accredited inDriver" ride hailing apps.

The penalty would be PHP120,000 for Sedan cars, PHP200,000 for Sports Utility Vehicles, Vans and Pick up type and PHP1 million for coasters and higher classification vehicles.

Like inDriver, Montealto said another Russian ride hailing apps, Maxim, has been monitored to be operating in Cebu without an accreditation from his office.

The Feb. 7 joint operation of the LTFRB 7 and HPG 7 caught a Kia Picanto and a Mitsubishi Strada pickup truck for using the Maxim app in booking trips from passengers.

However, the Maxim Service, in a statement sent to the PNA, apologized for the inconvenience caused by the apprehensions.

At the moment, Maxim is only testing the software and preparing to start working in Cebu. Among other things, the company is in the process of obtaining all the necessary permitting documents. At this stage, we are in the process of registering with the SEC, the statement read.

It added that immediately after the registration of a legal entity, Maxim will submit the documents to LTFRB to obtain accreditation to engage as TNC.

In order not to lose this time and to prepare for a full launch, Maxim is testing the application and checking rates settings. In this way we will be able to optimally set up the service so that passengers and drivers can use it by the start of the company's operations, it said.

The company vowed to start its activities only after receiving all the documents required by law

