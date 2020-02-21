Cebu anti ASF task force intercepts ‘undocumented’ live hogs

The Provincial Anti African Swine Fever (ASF) Task Force has intensified control over the entry of live hogs from other provinces.

Mary Rose Vingcoy, provincial veterinarian, reported on Thursday that the task force and personnel of the Argao Police Station intercepted a delivery truck containing 23 live hogs in Argao town on Wednesday late afternoon.

The delivery truck was at the port of Samboan town from Sibulan, Negros Oriental when it tried to evade the inspection.

It left the port even before personnel from the Provincial Veterinary Office could inspect their documents, the Capitol said in a statement posted in Sugbo News, the provincial government's official website.

The task force then asked the assistance of the Argao police, it said.

The truck was traveling along the South National Highway in Argao town when the task force members and police personnel were able to flag it down at a checkpoint.

The pigs from Sibulan were intended for delivery to the cities of Carcar and Cebu.

According to the Notice of Violation issued by Regional Veterinary Quarantine Office (RVQO), eight (seven fatteners and one boar) of the 23 pigs on board the delivery truck shipped by a certain Rodel Dungcon from Sibulan were not covered by a Veterinary Health Certificate and Veterinary Shipping Permit.

The notice said the shipper violated Memorandum Circular No. 26 series of 2017 and Administrative Order No. 08 series of 2006, policies mandating quarantine certificates and permit to transport of livestock.

Therefore, they are advised to be shipped back to its (port of) origin in Sibulan, Negros Oriental, it said.

The police and task force members escorted the live pigs back to Bato port on Wednesday night.

