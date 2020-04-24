CDO village placed under strict quarantine

The city government has placed a village here under “strict quarantine measures,” after a resident in the area died of 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The confirmation came after swab samples of the patient arrived on Friday (April 24), the Department of Health Region 10 (DOH-10) said.

City Mayor Oscar Moreno said Friday he has already ordered local officials, including barangay leaders in Sitio Pinikitan, Barangay Camaman-an, to further heighten safety and health protocols.

Moreno also advised the residents to stay in their homes as DOH and City Health Office staffers have begun extensive contact-tracing of the patient who died on April 18.

Moreno said at least 16 family members of the deceased patient have been placed on quarantine at an isolation facility set up by the city government.

Likewise, he also said the City Health Office and other health authorities are still trying to determine if the latest coronavirus case is locally-transmitted.

The patient, identified as “PH 6783” by the DOH, was a 69-year-old man who was admitted at the state-run Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC).

He showed “influenza-like symptoms” on April 10, and was brought to the NMMC on April 15.

Dr. Adriano Suba-an, DOH-10 regional director, during a separate press briefing also Friday, said that the patient had a chronic respiratory disease, diabetes, hypertension, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

“On April 17, a swab was taken from the patient, but the test result came out Thursday (April 23),” Suba-an said.

According to the DOH-10, the city’s first Covid-19 case–PH 597–was a 71-year-old male with a travel history abroad but has since tested negative after undergoing treatment at NMMC.

The second case was an 18-year-old male who died while being treated for cancer in Davao City and may have been infected with the virus during his confinement at a hospital there.

Moreno said that due to PH 6783’s test result, the city government’s plan to reopen commercial establishments and bring the local economy back to life may have to be put on hold as health personnel are now conducting contact-tracing and isolating the family and those who have come in contact with the infected patient.

Dr. Jose Retuya, the city epidemiologist, said they began the contact-tracing when PH 6783 was admitted at the NMMC, who was then categorized as a suspected Covid-19 case.

Meanwhile, Moreno said that he will abide by the National Inter-Agency Taskforce’s recommendations on the guidelines set on local governments placed under “General Community Quarantine.”

Source: Philippines News Agency