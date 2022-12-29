CDO turns over P11-M rescue vehicles to far-flung villages

CLARIN, Misamis Occidental: The Cagayan de Oro City government has turned over PHP11 million worth of new rescue vehicles to seven hinterland villages of the city.

Mayor Rolando Uy released the vehicles Wednesday afternoon to barangays Tignapoloan, Tagpangi, Taglimao, Besigan, Pagalungan, Tuburan, and Tumpagon.

“I don’t want these barangays to experience what I went through when I was still a barangay captain, which was met with problems (on mobility in times of emergencies),” he said.

Uy said when he was chairperson of Barangay Carmen, a resident that needed medical attention died because there were no available rescue vehicles on standby.

He said the new vehicles will be used not only for disaster response but in providing emergency services to villagers.

Nick Jabagat, head of the city disaster risk reduction management department, said village officials are tasked to take care of the vehicles and use them, especially when extending services to constituents

