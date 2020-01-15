CDO transport coop willing to dialogue with objectors

The first cooperative transport group to adopt the government's public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP) in the city said Tuesday it was willing to sit down with drivers and operators who are opposed to its operations here.

Oro Transport Service Cooperative (Orotsco) started its dry-run with two of its modernized PUV plying the Barangay Bugo, Cagayan de Oro to Barangay Igpit, Opol route on Sunday, said Samuel Abello, Orotsco general manager.

However, Abello said some individuals harassed the cooperative's passenger assistant officer when one of the Orotsco PUVs passed through Barangay Puerto for operating without consent from the area's drivers and operators' association.

After the incident, Abello said the PUV still continued to ply its designated routes, and that they are now in the process of identifying those responsible for disrupting their operation.

Abello said Aminoden Guro, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) regional director, has already been informed of the incident

We are open for a dialogue with them, Abello said, referring to those who are apparently threatened with Orotsco's operation.

In a separate interview, Guro said his office is ready to facilitate a dialogue.

I am willing to meet with both parties, and to sort it out peacefully, Guro said, adding Orotsco may also file appropriate charges if it wants to.

They should realize that they are not only opposing Orotsco but a nationwide government program, the PUVMP (Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program), he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency