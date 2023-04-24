CDO to launch monthlong vax drive vs. measles, polio

The City Health Office (CHO) is set to launch a monthlong vaccination drive on measles and polio in May this year. Dr. Ina Grace Tiu, city medical coordinator for the national immunization program, said the vaccination drive is aligned with the Department of Health's campaign against measles, rubella and polio diseases. "We are targeting 73,382 children for this monthlong supplemental vaccination, and barangay health centers are open for this drive," she said in a statement Monday. While there are already stations identified for the vaccination centers, CHO and barangay health workers are also tasked to visit houses in communities o maximize the reach of potential beneficiaries. Mental Helpline This developed as the psychosocial division of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has called the public in availing of free consultation and services on mental health issues through the Mental Helpline. The CSWDO launched the help desk with the mandate to reach out to those who have experienced episodes of depression and other mental health problems. City psychologist Jaymee Leonen-Pagaspas said the psychosocial unit staff assigned to handle such cases are trained to keep all information from clients "strictly confidential

Source: Philippines News Agency