CDO teacher leads ocean rehab with glass bottles

A high school teacher in Bugo National High School (BNHS) here is leading the campaign to rehabilitate the ocean through research on artificial coral reefs with the use of glass bottles.

Maria Theresa Flora Mabalos said Friday she got the inspiration for her research in 2016 when she was teaching in Macabalan National High School (MNHS), where she collaborated with students to establish community-based projects.

"The creation of artificial reefs came to our mind after I had gathered the student leaders for planning and brainstorming on sustainable school-community based projects," saying the concept for artificial reefs using glass bottles naturally came up because the school is situated in a coastal area facing Macajalar Bay.

Mabalos said the school-based research with her students saw further improvement with the help of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), which recommended the use of glass bottles for the artificial reefs.

"We patterned our AR (artificial reefs) from New Heaven Reefs Conservation Program and Tropical Research and Conservation Centre, both internationally-renowned reef conservation located in South East Asia," she said.

The glass bottles, all of which were gathered from garbage, were put in a concrete mold. A year after the concept and data gathering, the MNHS-based student organization--Naturesphere, which she helped organized--installed the glass bottle reefs in the bay area of barangay Macabalan.

It was replicated in Laguindinan town, Misamis Oriental, in January 2017. It was during this time, Mabalos said, that her study was able to confirm that algae and other sea organisms managed to adopt to the ARs.

PROTECTING THE OCEANS. The artificial reef adapting to the ocean's natural environment. The reefs are made of concrete and glass bottles, based on the research of Maria Therisa Flora Mabalos, a high school teacher in Cagayan de Oro City.

Mabalos said the artificial reefs made from glass bottles did not cost them at all, as various government agencies helped her and her students throughout the duration of their experiment.

For instance, she said the deployment of the artificial reefs was conducted with the assistance of the Philippine Coast Guard, the fisherfolks, and village officials.

In fact, she said various local governments situated in coastal areas have already shown interest in adopting the project.

Meanwhile, similar efforts in installing ARs were reported in Mindanao, when the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) partnered with the BFAR to install bottle glass-based artificial reefs in Sulu in April last year.

Col. Gerry Besana, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) information officer, said the MBLT-3 and BFAR installed artificial reefs in the waters of Barangays Kansipat and Seit Higad in Old Panamao, Sulu.

Besana said the installation of artificial reefs is among the measures aimed at preserving and protecting marine life in the coastline of Old Panamao.

He noted that fishing is the basic source of income of the residents in Old Panamao, a fourth-class town in Sulu with 31 barangays. The town’s population is 40,998 as of the 2015 census.

Mabalos shared her journey in creating the bottle-based artificial reefs during the 3rd Philippine Environment Summit on February 28 here.

Source: Philippines News Agency