CDO State U mulls onsite class suspension due to heat

CAGAYAN DE ORO: The state-run University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (USTP) is the first school in Northern Mindanao to issue an advisory on suspending work and classes amid the rising heat index. In a statement Friday, the USTP's Incident Management Team (IMT) issued a "Yellow Warning" regarding the prevailing hot weather. Jen Sitoy, coordinator of USTP's strategic team, said there is no specific timeframe for the advisory's effectivity. "The IMT will meet again and assess the weather conditions, the warning stays until lifted," she said. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, Northern Mindanao's heat index during the El Nin¨o phenomenon averages 30 to 41 degrees Celsius daily. Source: Philippines News agency