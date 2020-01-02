CDO starts full ban on plastic use in establishments

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY -- The local government here started enforcing Thursday a full ban of plastic use in all commercial establishments.

Through the City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office (Clenro), the implementation is part of the City Ordinance 13378-2018 or the Integrated Ecological Solid Waste Management Ordinance.

Signed into law last year, the ordinance partially banned the use of "single-use" plastic carry-on bags for a year to give residents and businesses more time to comply with the total plastic ban.

Clenro chief Armen Cuenca said full implementation means all the ban now includes transparent plastic wrappers.

As per report from the City Information Office, the ban covers all business establishments, she said, including "fast food outlets, pharmacies, food kiosks, 'sari-sari' stores, and ambulant vendors" in the public markets.

Cuenca said the only that time transparent plastic wrappers (cellophanes) can be used is when buying meat, fish, fruits, and vegetables.

He said the ordinance also prohibits the use of plastic bags on wet goods that are "already packed in plastic wraps, pouches, bags as part of product packaging."

The Clenro chief warned that establishments or sellers who violate the ordinance will be meted with fines and will be issued a violation receipt.

He also urged shoppers to bring their own reusable containers and bags when buying groceries. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency