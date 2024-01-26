CDO signs PPP agreement to solve water supply woes

The city government has entered into a public-private partnership (PPP) for its water supply problems. In a press briefing on Friday, Sheila May Lumbatan, the city mayor's chief of staff, said both the Cagayan de Oro City Water District (COWD) and its contracted bulk water supplier, the Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. (COBI), agreed to a PPP setup during the meeting presided by Mayor Rolando Uy earlier this week. "The two will enter into a PPP signing by September this year since this arrangement is seen as the solution to COWD's water problem,' Lumbatan said. During the meeting, Lumbatan said the mayor reiterated his appeal for COBI not to cut its supply to COWD to avoid inconveniencing Cagayan de Oro's water consumers. The water district is reported to owe COBI about PHP437 million. "What happened is that during the pandemic, the bills kept piling up. Under their contract with COWD, COBI is set to raise their water rates every three years," Lumbatan explained. Garbage concerns Meanwhile, the local go vernment also expressed concern about the increase in garbage collection by an average of 7,000 cubic meters yearly. Armen Cuenca, chief of the City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office, noted that in the first six months of 2023, garbage collection was at 33,000 cubic meters but increased to some 40,000 cubic meters from July to December. From 2021 to 2022, garbage collection was at 27,000 cubic meters on average, Cuenca added. "The garbage collection team in the city is roving 24 hours daily," he said, even as he urged the public to segregate waste. Source: Philippines News Agency