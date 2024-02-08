CDO sees millions in income during Chinese New Year celebration

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The city's support for Chinese New Year festivities is expected to bring in millions of pesos for local businesses. In an interview on Thursday, John Asuncion, head of the Oro-Trade Investments Promotion Center (Oro-TIPC), said the scheduled dragon boat race alone would mean more than PHP1 million in sales for entrepreneurs in a day. "It's a conservative estimate. A paddler spends PHP1,000 a day and some will spend more when they book in hotels and other tours," he said. This year's dragon boat race will have at least 500 participants, excluding race officials and guests. Last year, the athletes numbered 528, according to Asuncion, who heads the private sports organization, Dragon Boat Kagay-an, Inc., before he was appointed TIPC chief. "Each team has its separate budgets, that is why this event would fall under sports tourism since they will spend their own money here in the city, and this will go back to the city," he said. The two-day 2nd Mayor's Cup Spring Festival Dragon Boat c ompetition will be held on Feb. 17 and 18. Meanwhile, lion dances will be held in various public spots from Feb. 11 to 17, including at the City Hall and Gaston Park on Feb. 15. Councilor Jay Pascual, the City Council's tourism committee chairman, said the Chinese New Year celebration is an opportunity for Filipino-Chinese residents to share their culture with the community. Greg Lao, chairman of the Cagayan de Oro-Filipino Chinese community, thanked the City Hall for supporting the celebration. Source: Philippines News Agency