CDO reaches 88% completion of PhilSys signup in NorMin

The Philippine Statistics Authority in Northern Mindanao (PSA-10) has registered 88 percent of the target population for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys). In a statement on Monday, PSA-10 Officer-In-Charge Dr. Janith Aves said the completed IDs consisted of 3,924,386 out of 4,461,503 target individuals. Of the total figure, 1,478,476 PhilSys IDs (PhilID) were delivered in the region, while 2,867,667 ePhilIDs were issued, Aves said. The ePhilID is the digital version of the official PhilSys national ID; it can be accessed through a mobile application or a physical card. "The ePhilID can be used for applying for social services, opening bank accounts, enrolling in schools, availing health care, traveling domestically and internationally, and voting in elections," Aves said. She said the PhilID registration in Region 10 started in 2021, while the distribution of ePhilID began in 2022 and was done in three phases. PhilSys for OFWs Meanwhile, PSA-10 and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) recently signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to facilitate the registration of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to PhilSys. PSA-10 said the MOA aims to ensure that OFWs have access to the national ID system, which will serve as a valid proof of identity and a platform for digital transactions. The partnership also aims to leverage the existing network and infrastructure of the DMW to provide convenient and accessible venues for PhilSys applicants. PSA-10 urged those who have not yet registered or received their ePhilID to do so as the agency aims to complete the registration by December this year

Source: Philippines News Agency