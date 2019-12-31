CDO police warns firecracker violators

The Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (Cocpo) on Monday vowed to strictly enforce the ban against illegal firefrackers and pyrotechnics during the New Year revelries.

Police major Evan ViAas, Cocpo spokesperson, said they will conduct intensive monitoring to ensure that only legal pyroctechnics are used and only in designated public areas, as stipulated under Executive Order 28 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

ViAas said they will also conduct inspections of the manufacturing complex, warehouse, and processing area of manufacturers and dealers of pyrotechnics "to ensure the observance of safety guidelines".

In a statement. the Philippine National Police forewarned manufacturers and sellers not to sell firecracker and pyrotechnics to minors or those below 18 years of age.

Among the prohibited firecrackers are: Piccolo, watusi, giant whistle bomb, giant bawang, large judas belt, super lolo, lolo thunder, atomic bomb, atomic bomb triangulo, pillbox, boga, kwiton, goodbye earth, goodbye bading, hello columbia, and goodbye Philippines.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) has called on the public to cooperate with authorities to ensure a peaceful New Year celebration.

Lt. Col. Mardy Hortillosa II, PRO-10 spokesperson, also warned individuals against indiscriminate firing.

"We don't want to celebrate New Year inside the jail, we don't also want to celebrate New Year in the hospital," Hortillosa said in the video.

Source: Philippines News Agency