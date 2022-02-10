﻿CDO police fetes ‘hero’ security guard

A security guard of a commercial bank inside a mall in this city who shot and injured an alleged scammer recently has been cited for heroism, the city police announced Wednesday.

In a report, the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO) said the handing over of the recognition was held on Tuesday inside the same mall where the shooting transpired on February 4.

Col. Aaron Mandia, the COCPO acting director, personally gave the plaque of recognition to Peter Lagrosas, 46, a city resident.

Mandia said the action initiated by Lagrosas during the incident was an indication that security personnel from different establishments are force multipliers of the police in maintaining peace and order.

“For what he (Lagrosas) did, it is an indication that security guards are one of us. Due to his presence of mind, the alleged scam suspect has been arrested,” Mandia said.

Lagrosas thanked the COCPO for recognizing the response he has done and assured them that he will do his job in continuously providing security to the place he has been assigned.

“I am very thankful right now because of this award as I was able to help our people. We, security guards, will do our job and we will do our best to help,” he said.

On February 4, Lagrosas fired his issued 9mm pistol toward an alleged scammer identified as Kenneth Casimero Gella, 29, of Indahag village, after the latter resisted being held down.

Police investigation showed Gella was being chased at that time inside the mall by two individuals, who were his alleged scam victims.

Gella allegedly took the mobile phone from one of the victims several days before the mall incident.

Lagrosas noticed the commotion and was the first to respond to the incident before the arrival of the police officers from the Cogon police station.

After the shooting incident, Lagrosas voluntarily surrendered to the authorities.

However, Lagrosas has been discharged as his security agency shouldered the hospital expenses of the wounded victim.

Mandia has again reminded the public to be extra careful against the modus operandi of some individuals who are looking for an opportune time to victimize others.

