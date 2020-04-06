CDO pastor nabbed for defying quarantine rules to post bail

The religious leader who was detained on Sunday for breaching quarantine protocols is set to post bail, police said.

Capt. Sebastian Chua Jr., chief at the Divisoria police station, said Monday, that the lawyer representing Pastor Alfred Caslam has already petitioned a local court for bail that would give the pastor temporary liberty while his case is being heard.

Several complaints have been filed against the church leader who allegedly defied government regulations on mass gathering and physical distancing by holding a worship service involving some 500 parishioners.

Chua said Caslam is facing a case for alleged violation of section 9 (d) of Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

The law prohibits “non-cooperation of persons and entities that should report and/or respond to notifiable diseases or health events of public concern”.

Chua said Caslam is also facing charges for violating local executive orders prohibiting mass gatherings of people and observance of social distancing to contain the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

It was not immediately known if Caslam’s petition for bail was granted by the court Monday afternoon.

In a text message sent to reporters late Sunday, the Cagayan de Oro Evangelical Council (CEC) condemned Caslam’s arrest.

“The CEC supports Pastor Alfred Caslam, who was arrested by authorities because of the divine service his ministry conducted,” the group said.

“We feel that constitutional provisions which state the Freedom of Religion was violated, and the principle of the Separation of the Church and State was disregarded,” it added.

The CEC said, “no executive order or statutes can supersede the Constitution for it is the Supreme and fundamental laws of the land.”

“Rev. Caslam was arrested and handcuffed as if he is a criminal. We strongly condemned such atrocity for shaming the servant of God. We rally behind Rev. Caslam even in the court of law,” it said.

Source: Philippines News Agency